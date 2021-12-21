My evening walk to the banking machine last night. I’m finding that walking is really helping to clear out the ‘junk’ that can accumulate from staying indoors for too long.

Before the pandemic, I went to almost daily Mass at noon. But these days, I have scratched that.

Not to say that I have lost my faith. Quite the contrary. It’s just that I felt it important to adapt.

So even though I’m not sure if we will be having a family gathering this Christmas, I am still enjoying the Christmas vibe.

I really don’t know how non-Christians feel during this time of year. Do they feel it? Hate it? See it only thru a critical lens of ‘senseless Christian consumerism’?

True, there is a lot of materialism during Christmas. But for me, it has always been spiritual as well.

Even as a kid I remember staying up later than usual, looking at our Christmas tree lights and trying to understand what it was all about (we were not a churchgoing family). During those moments of childhood reflection, I felt the magic. And I’ve never lost it.