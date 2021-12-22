Last night I was up late. It’s a quiet time where the physical and psychic ‘traffic’ of daytime activity doesn’t weigh so noticeably on my mind. It’s also a perfect time, especially in the cold, dark days of winter, to listen to jazz.

Following up on my recent interest in Oscar Peterson, I navigated to Hoopla Digital and found this superb album.

One reviewer spoke of Oscar Peterson saying he doesn’t make any great innovations within jazz but can play just about as well as anyone else in the field. And that’s pretty well how I would sum up Peterson’s music.

As I youth I just wasn’t interested. I wanted the edgier and trendier stuff. Theolonius Monk, Pat Metheny, Lenny Breau. Those guys spoke to me as a younger listener.

But now as I mellow, like a good vintage wine, I can see just how nice Peterson really is.

Maybe another reason I didn’t explore him back in the day was that he was sorta mainstream Canadian—too close and not mysterious enough to captivate my young soul.

For all those reasons, Peterson’s music is basically new to me now. And I’m happy I’ve discovered it.

No jagged edges here, just smooth riffs and turnarounds throughout. It’s not schmaltzy but again, no one would call Peterson cutting edge (um… make that bleeding edge, to update the term).

Another thing I appreciate about this Hoopla borrow is that it contains 65 songs. We only get eight borrows per month so I like the albums that contain lots of tunes! 😆

I began listening late last night and this morning I’m still working through it.

Last night it was like being in some smoky 1960s bar full of jazz hepcats and lonely, heartbroken searchers. This morning all the chairs are up on the tables. Old Joe is sweeping up, the manager is in, barking at someone about something or other… And the band is still playing.

That wouldn’t happen in real life but in the extended metaverse, anything is possible!

You can hear some of this collection at Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/6vW1jzhr9MKe6ThFJRH57W