A recent letter published in a leading Canadian medical journal has stirred up debate — and controversy — around the hijab and prompted calls for a full retraction.

Source: Medical journal apologizes after running letter on hijab | CTV News

Opinion:

Countries that are more or less monolithic in their demographics probably don’t have to concern themselves with issues such as this. Whenever we watch YouTube walking tours of some European countries we are amazed at the sheer number of so-called whites we see streaming past the camera or on government and commercial billboards.

That just isn’t the case with Canada. And I think you would really have to come here in person to fully understand what I am saying.

We are ahead of the game… WAY ahead of the game when it comes to the peaceful integration of a wide array of cultures and beliefs.

If the author of the letter highlighted in the above-linked article had just chosen his title a little more carefully, he might have avoided a lot of problems. His overall viewpoint doesn’t seem overly one-sided. But the title of his letter does.

Let that be an example and warning to bloggers who want to actually say something and not just promote their smiling faces or sexy bods on social media. Choose your words wisely. Think before you type!

Discussion is a great thing. But it must be handled with care.