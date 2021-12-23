Move aims to reassure a wary public that the donated vaccines with a short shelf life were taken out of circulation.

Source: Nigeria destroys more than 1 million expired COVID vaccines | Coronavirus pandemic News | Al Jazeera

Opinion:

Saw this story on Al Jazeera TV tonight. Seems a lot of blame was going to the “rich” countries for fobbing off old vaccines ready to expire. The thing is, there were still weeks for these vaccines to be distributed and if the recipients were on the ball, they might have not had to waste any.

Reuters tells us something Al Jazeera completely overlooked:

Nigeria’s underfunded health system lacks everyday supplies like cotton swabs. Spotty power supply means fridges holding vaccines need to be kept on expensive fuel generators. Millions of citizens live in areas racked by banditry or Islamist insurgencies that medics cannot reach. (See https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-up-1-million-covid-vaccines-wasted-nigeria-last-month-2021-12-08/)

Are the more organized, wealthier nations to blame for that too?

Sometimes you just get tired of taking the blame for other people’s problems. It is not that you don’t care. But ultimately people have to build their own country up—or in Canada’s case, prevent it from being totally degraded by corrupt operators who never knew a better way of living in the first place.