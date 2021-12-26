J. D. Crowe, a banjo player who helped define the instrument for generations of bluegrass fans, died Friday, his family announced on Facebook.

Source: J.D. Crowe, master of the bluegrass banjo, dies at 84

Reflection and Opinion:

Somehow it seems fitting to talk about J. D. Crowe on Boxing Day. I grew up with two main guitar influences. One of my teachers was a jazzer and the other – actually my sister’s boyfriend at the time – was a folkie, bluegrass player. Both taught me enuf so I can still fumble my way thru both genres, all these years later.

It was the folkie who introduced me to J. D. Crowe. And although it wasn’t really my thing back then in my 20s, I could sense that this album, this player was different.

And I was right. The song we hear here features a young Ricky Skaggs, who went on to become a country superstar.

The references to Canadian places like “Vancouver” and “Yonge Street” arise from the tune being written by Ian Tyson, the same guy who wrote that timeless tune, “Four Strong Winds.”

I play this in honor of my father, who passed in 2003 and whose birthday we remember today.

Without my dad’s loving dedication to his family and hard work as a professor and Dean, I wouldn’t have had a decent home from which I would leave every morning in my beat-up Dodge Dart (actually a Plymouth Scamp) to earn my “summer wages” as a Toronto City Gardener.

And just like this song, I gambled those hard-earned wages on education and lost. But alas, I believe the dice were loaded by a hostile immigrant whose band of unmerry men are changing the face of this country into a hideous farce of what it once was faster than most North Americans realize.

So I don’t take it personally. And I still have the experience.