An amusing, ironic piece. This could be me on Boxing Day or even today. I find that the Xmas holidays often put me “under pressure,” as the song goes.🙂😇🙂
Diet Pressure Cooker
Electronic pressure cooker
where rich meals
can be cooked, at will.
It can complete cooking
in an excellent way,
but once the food is ready,
the lid locks automatically
and the built-in dematerializer
comes into operation,
and eliminates it.
•
• At the same time the handle is heated
with a special resistance that it contains,
so that it can’t be touched by the hand.
Illustration
from Anakreon Kanavakis book
“Paraphernalia*”
[*a collection of objects, esp. equipment needed for or connected with a particular activity]
Χύτρα Διαίτης
Ηλεκτρονική χύτρα όπου
μπορούν να μαγειρευθούν
πλούσια γεύματα,
κατα βούλησιν. Μπορεί
να ολοκληρώσει το μαγείρεμα
με άριστο τρόπο, αλλά μόλις
το φαγητό είναι έτοιμο,
αυτομάτως το καπάκι κλειδώνει
και μπαίνει σε λειτουργία
ο ενσωματωμένος εξαϋλωτής,
που το εξαφανίζει.
•
• Ταυτόχρονα η λαβή θερμαίνεται
με ειδική αντίσταση που περιέχει,
ώστε να μην μπορεί να την
αγγίξει το…
