© Anakreon Kanavakis

Diet Pressure Cooker



Electronic pressure cooker

where rich meals

can be cooked, at will.

It can complete cooking

in an excellent way,

but once the food is ready,

the lid locks automatically

and the built-in dematerializer

comes into operation,

and eliminates it.

•

• At the same time the handle is heated

with a special resistance that it contains,

so that it can’t be touched by the hand.

Illustration

from Anakreon Kanavakis book

“Paraphernalia*”

[*a collection of objects, esp. equipment needed for or connected with a particular activity]

Χύτρα Διαίτης

Ηλεκτρονική χύτρα όπου

μπορούν να μαγειρευθούν

πλούσια γεύματα,

κατα βούλησιν. Μπορεί

να ολοκληρώσει το μαγείρεμα

με άριστο τρόπο, αλλά μόλις

το φαγητό είναι έτοιμο,

αυτομάτως το καπάκι κλειδώνει

και μπαίνει σε λειτουργία

ο ενσωματωμένος εξαϋλωτής,

που το εξαφανίζει.

•

• Ταυτόχρονα η λαβή θερμαίνεται

με ειδική αντίσταση που περιέχει,

ώστε να μην μπορεί να την

αγγίξει το…