Netflix might have been good at one time but these days the Canadian incarnation – I don’t know about other countries – contains such weak, limp trash that I am constantly trying to find something to keep me from canceling (again).

My solution to the second rate junk that I see on Netflix was to scale down our membership. Did you know that at the cheapest tier you still get fairly good video quality? It may not satisfy big screen lovers but watching on a tablet or PC is just fine. The cheapo version of Netflix gives you DVD quality. Did anyone ever complain about that before the advent of Blueray, HDMI, and 4k/8k?

Nah.

Point is, you can get used to just about anything. And I often become totally absorbed in a TV show while watching on a screen about 10″ diagonal.

So here’s two reasons why I haven’t pulled the plug on Netflix. The first is, in a word (well, actually a name), Judy Robinson.

Gosh she is a beautiful and interesting young lady. Portrayed by Taylor Russell, Judy saves Lost in Space from its rather juvenile premises and action segments. Put simply, she’s just a joy to watch. Funnily enough, I was thinking, now that’s the kind of American that I really like! And reading up on Russell today, I discovered that she is Canadian.

So that explains it! 🤣🤣

No wonder she stands head and shoulders above the rest!

Like William Shatner and Michael J. Fox, the best of the best always hail from Canada. Well, not always. But often. 🤣🤣

Okay, jokes aside, there is one other show that is keeping me from pulling the plug on Netflix.

It’s a gritty docudrama about the NYC mobs in the 70s and 80s. I have only watched the first of three segments but find it captivating. This isn’t The Sopranos (which admittedly is a great show) but rather reality. The real thing.

If you have ever wondered about how far the mobs can reach into daily life, check out this show.

So that’s it for now. Netflix almost isn’t worth it. But I’ll stay on for another month and see if something decent turns up.