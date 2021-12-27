Experience first-class entertainment with the TCL 4-Series 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android smart TV. Featuring a dazzling 43″ display with 4K UHD resolution that produces superb clarity, vibrant colours, and crisp detail, it’s packed with smart features and includes a wide range of streaming apps so you can watch your favourite shows and movies any time.

Opinion:

I don’t like buying new stuff, especially when it comes to tech. My whole minimalist vibe is often disrupted as my perfectionist side comes thru. If the thing has flaws, I want to know about it. And fast, because you usually only have a couple of weeks to return it.

So when our old Samsung TV bit the dust, we realized that a new TV was in order. Most everyone has a smart TV these days, so why not try one out? I thought.

The TCL 43″ Series 4 was our first choice. The price was more than right and it features an Android OS. Intuitively, I felt I’d like Android because it is basically Google. And I did like the OS. The Chromecast, YouTube, and several other major US apps worked flawlessly.

The audio was okay but certainly not stunning. And the set itself was light as a feather, making it easy to handle.

That was the upside.

The downside was when I switched from those Android apps to our cable TV input, an ugly white line appeared at the top of the screen. Turning off the set didn’t fix it. Only until I reached into the settings and made the set totally turn off (not just sleep or standby) were the white lines fixed. But alas, they reappeared every time I switched among the Android apps the regular TV. And they appeared around the edges of the picture too on some channels.

I figured if the TV was this blinky out of the box, what will it be like in six months’ time?

Strike one.

Around this time, I noticed that the viewing angle was very poor. Two or more talking heads in a newscast would each be considerably faded and discolored toward the outer edges when viewed from just a few feet off-center. And that is how we always view our set, given the furniture in our living room.

Strike two.

The final strike came with my not being able to adjust to a satisfactory color and contrast setting, even when viewing directly in front of the screen. Some channels seemed alright and sometimes even vivid, but others were way off. Basically, a lack of consistency across the spectrum.

The contrast was okay but the set uses lots of yellowy-greens to achieve that. A sickly yellow-green color cast just couldn’t be fixed. Oranges were off the charts as if it was forever Halloween. And greens, well greens were so vivid that you’d think the world was made of only green.

So with that final strike, along with a picture that sometimes jumped like a stop-motion camera or especially with B&W movies, looked like a cartoon with blurry insides and overly sharpened edges, we returned it. Luckily just before the omicron variant took off!