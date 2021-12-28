Recently I saw a story about how Hindus feelings were hurt by a supporter of a Muslim cricket victory. It was actually a Hindu lawyer who said this, someone who you think would have a more mature, sober outlook on life.

2 months on, Kashmiri student remains in jail for celebrating Pakistan’s World Cup victory against India

And then I saw how Pakistan Muslims say that Islam does not permit insulting other religions.

Islam does not allow insulting any religion: Pakistani PM’s representative

Hindus and Muslims are feeling the heat from a great religious divide that currently exists in that region of the world. And I don’t see a quick solution to the problem.

The tensions however are not only found among Hindus and Muslims. Just about any religious group or individual can become petty, defensive and bellicose. I always feel that if someone is really secure in their beliefs, they cannot be emotionally hurt by someone who does not share those beliefs.

Feelings often get hurt when some kind of vulnerability or unresolved issue is triggered by someone else.

If someone says to me, “I don’t believe Christ is what the New Testament says he is,” (which actually is what most non-Christian religions do say) it would be childish for me to feel hurt. Feeling hurt would indicate that I have some kind of unresolved issue or immature attitude in need of rectification and that my belief isn’t really as solid as I think it is.

I remember when my father once did not allow me to do something I wanted to do as a carefree teenager. I got upset. But now that I am about the same age as my Dad was, I can better understand why he stymied my youthful plans. I now have a similar, more comprehensive outlook like he had. But as a youth, my feelings were just hurt. I wanted to do things my way, regardless of how my actions may have panned out for myself and others.

Honestly, when religious people say their feelings are hurt by non-believers of their particular faith, I can’t help but think that they are being immature. I also think that if their belief was really solid and pointed to something spotlessly true, they would not – COULD NOT – get their feelings hurt by non-believers.

Someone secure in their faith might view non-believers as unfortunate souls in need of prayer or perhaps even as potentially dangerous individuals best kept at a safe distance. But to have their feelings hurt by others not sharing their faith, well, that’s just doesn’t make any sense from an adult perspective.