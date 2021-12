Oops. Sorry guys I thought I had posted this but it was still “private” status at SoundCloud.

Just as well. After a little while, I got a bit worried about lawsuits since I was doing improvs on covers. And even though it’s all non-commercial and just for fun, some recording artists get really ticked off about that.

I will try to do another “jam” with just my own material. Then I won’t worry! 😉