I saw this on Euronews… the kind of story you probably would not find on CNN or, for that matter, through Canadian news outlets.

Myself, I do not believe in Shamanism. Or maybe I should say, I do not give myself over to or identify with Shamanism. I think many who follow that path do believe in it and are not mere hucksters. But from my experience, the numinosity (spiritual light) differs from that of Christianity.

Just one person’s experience. Should I lie and be politically correct, saying “all religions are the same to me?”

Well, considering spirituality is the most important thing known to mankind, it would be a serious error to fake it just to please the crowd (or the perceived or imagined crowd).