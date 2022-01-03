A Greek metropolitan who was a staunch anti-vaxxer died on Monday of Covid-19 at an Athens hospital after a month-long with the virus

Opinion:

It is always sad when someone dies. With Covid-19, death and dying has become politicized to the point that you almost get the feeling some folks are implying, “they deserved it” because they didn’t get vaxxed.

The pressure to get vaxxed is intense in most nations.

I am double vaxxed and have booked for my booster. But I made those choices not because Mr. Trudeau or anyone else told me to. No, I watched and read voraciously. I wanted to know about possible side effects – knowing full well that the medical term “side effects” is a euphemism for bad effects – before submitting. I wanted to know all the odds for negativity… with and without being vaxxed.

Declining the Astra Zeneca vaccine due to its IMO poor odds, I felt some subtle social heat as I waited for a Pfizer jab to become available. But then again, I only shopped at 2 or 3 a.m. and made a lot of sacrifices that others were not willing to make (like doing some fun, daytime shopping). And I stayed away from regions of the city that displayed higher infection rates. These were mostly low-income or congested areas where for whatever reasons, the disease spread more aggressively.

And even when Pfizer became available, I waited just a bit longer to see how the side effects panned out. For me, the general population was my test case. A great number of people rushed out right away, providing me with the opportunity to get some real-world stats by waiting just a little longer than most.

So I chose to get vaxxed. And God knows what that might do to me in the long run. But it was a choice made on informed observation and reason. That is, I made the decision on what little info I had but certainly, it was not a choice made through mere coercion.

I may be a social animal but it is still my body that I reside in. And nobody should tell me what goes in that body except for myself.

Some countries are becoming less authoritarian in that regard, providing more info than they did at the outset. And others are becoming more dictatorial.

As I say, the vaccines are political. I guess we all know that by now. The question remains… how will our leaders respond to that fact? With human compassion and respect or with blind anger and repression?