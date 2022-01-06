“Giving up on being a mother or father can take some of our humanity away from us,” Pope Francis said while sharing his thoughts on couples who opt for pets instead of children

Source: Pope Francis on Couples Who Decide to Have Pets Instead of Children: ‘Nations Suffer From This’

Opinion:

Oh blast. I don’t feel like writing this morning as I have just posted a review that was quite intense. But I saw this article yesterday or the day before and simply must add my two bits.

So here we have a man who belongs to an almost all-male hierarchy (where the real power is, that is) that has been roundly characterized as a huge closet. And not only that. A closet marked by intense criminality.

This closet doesn’t permit marriage or sexual relationships with women (or men). And certainly does not permit having kids. But it does happen once in a while anyhow—secretly and sometimes with clandestine hush money.

And this man, the leader of this crew, is lecturing us on the demerits of not having kids!

Something wrong with this picture. Sheer denial on the part of the Pope?

One reason the Church forbids marriage within its ranks is economic. Imagine having to pay for kids and also for separated spouses and child support. They don’t want to do it. But the holy men hypocritically tell us that we common plebs should wish to take on that psychological and economic burden.

Whaaaaa? I hear you saying. Didn’t you just the other day post some rambling story about how Catholicism is the be-all and end-all for you?

Yes, I did. But never have I confused the political and arguably historically relative aspects of Catholicism with eternal Catholic spirituality. Simple-minded critics might do that. But I never have.

