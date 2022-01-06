This film starts off a bit slowly with some talking heads and graphics that don’t really add too much to the presentation. But after a few minutes, I was hooked and ended up enjoying it, despite its considerable selectivity.

Episode 1 suggests that the idea of capitalism was present well before Adam Smith. However, several gross simplifications should, if anything, compel us to fact-check at Wikipedia. Not that the claims are entirely wrong but this film seems more a politically correct gloss than serious history.

As entertainment, it fits right into the capitalist mold. Nothing wrong with that. But I watched this more for the solid international footage and some interesting commentary, even if sometimes that commentary overflowed with national pride and perhaps bias (for example, the scholar talking about the Chinese mariner Zheng He).

The allegedly peaceful Chinese are contrasted with the “psychotic” Europeans in that the former apparently did not wish to conquer and exploit. To me, this claim seems a bit dubious and, indeed, the relative histories are not quite that black and white.

Speaking of black and white, due emphasis is given to the abysmal slave trade yet overlooking the fact that blacks in Africa sold other blacks into slavery, and somewhat minimizing descriptions about the widespread suffering that English whites of all ages underwent with Inclosure.

But as I say, this is a good film even if it oozes political correctness like a sponge trying to – or which already has – sucked up funds. Whether or not that is appropriate to the times remains debatable. But it certainly is capitalistic.

One final claim I would agree with is that oftentimes conquerers study their victims before and during conquest. The film tells us that hostiles need knowledge of the target population—their geography, climate, cultural habits, and so on.

Not unlike a hostile professor who comes to North America posing as a benign scholar but who actually is learning about western ways so as to more effectively infiltrate, degrade and rob a country of its tax dollars, we should be aware that modern history is largely about underhanded dealings and deceitful “nobles” screwing over honest citizens who really do desire and believe in our democratic ideals.