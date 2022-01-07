Just My Stuff

I hope I don’t come to regret this but my “michaelwclark.com” domain name is up for renewal next month and I am going to let it slide. I purchased the domain name quite some time ago, and although it is just a simple redirect, I cannot really justify the accumulated expense (I already pay for “earthpages.org” and “earthpages.ca” every year).

“Hal” – the nasty creep that he is – never did open those doors but like Dave Bowman, I forced my way back in, to some extent, with Earthpages.org!

Altogether my domains probably add up to 50 to 60 dollars Cdn. per annum, which doesn’t sound like much. But over the decades, it adds up. I have been considering axing both my earthpages.ca and michaelwclark.com domains for several years now. From a sheer biz perspective, neither has really cracked the search engines, and I think I am old enough to…