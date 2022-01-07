Earthpages.org ☃️

Image – Pinterest

We have all experienced it, being around someone who has either taken an instant dislike to us, or a bizarre resentment suddenly appears in those we have known for some time. The Mirror Effect Of The Empath: Why Some People Dislike You Instantly Source: The Mirror Effect Of The Empath: Why Some People Dislike You Instantly – The Minds Journal

Opinion – This is a good example of how I can partially agree and disagree with something. It’s true we’ve probably all met people whom we don’t see eye to eye with from the get-go. It’s unfortunate but if somebody dislikes us from a first impression, it’s pretty hard to move forward. Not impossible. But hard.

I remember once touring the US with my (then) partner. We pulled into a gas station and, full of youthful enthusiasm, I told the attendant we were from Toronto. He just…