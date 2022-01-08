In the Heat of the Night: Directed by Norman Jewison. With Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Warren Oates, Lee Grant. A black Philadelphia police detective is mistakenly suspected of a local murder while passing through a racially hostile Mississippi town, and after being cleared is reluctantly asked by the police chief to investigate the case.

Source: In the Heat of the Night (1967) – IMDb

Opinion:

Things have been pretty busy around here so it took me a while to think about what I wanted to say about the passing of this great actor, role model, and important cultural figure… Sidney Poitier.

Thanks to TCM I have seen most of the Poitier films, and although I liked all of them, I think my personal favorite is In the Heat of the Night (1967).

The evolving tension between Poitier and this Archie Bunkerish police chief is masterfully handled. And being set in the height of the “cop show” era, it speaks to me on that level too—I was five years old when this film was made. A very impressionable time in one’s life.

What can I say about Poitier?

Class, dignity, honor. Nailing people’s wrongs through example and fortitude instead of through violence or underhanded tricks. That’s what Poitier was about.

I recall seeing him at some awards show toward the close of his life. He seemed to be suffering from some kind of mental disintegration even then (sort of like Joe Biden but a bit worse). It was sad to see such a forceful guy reduced to a less than powerful figure.

But that’s life and Poitier’s decline and death takes nothing away from his outstanding contribution to not only American but worldwide culture. In fact, his all-too-human vulnerability towards the end makes it even more poignant. He was just a guy like the rest of us. But in his prime, he sure came across larger than life.

I’ll never forget his movies and the message they conveyed.