VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic calls for an urgent reality check against baseless information and for increased efforts so everyone has access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools, Pope Francis told diplomats from around the world. He urged individuals, governments and the international community to recognize the effectiveness and importance of immunizing as […]

Source: Pope calls for ‘reality check’ against misinformation about vaccines – Catholic Review

Opinion:

I’m sorry but I had to giggle about this one. There is nothing funny about Coronavirus. That is not what I found ironically amusing. Rather, it is the whole Catholic Church’s approach to any kind of pressing public issue. They are usually just one step behind and tend to gloss incredibly complicated issues into the latest politically correct – as long as it is not about LGBTQ or women’s rights, that is – format.

‘Reality check’ sounds like something Anderson Cooper would say. The Church tries so hard to be ‘current’ in its attempt to reach the masses. But as I say, it is often a step or two behind – or conflicted and hypocritical – when it comes to social and economic analyses.

The ‘reality’ as I see it about vaccines is that yes, they probably do minimize serious illness and death but we still do not know the costs for this statistical benefit. There just hasn’t been enough long-term data.

I can’t help but forget how doctors urged Thalidomide in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Thank God our family doctor at the time had the wisdom to not prescribe that to my mother. But not everyone was so lucky.

Also, statistics are one thing. Individuals are another. If someone firmly believes they should not be vaccinated, who are we to say that their insight is false and merely based on ‘misinformation’?

Maybe their soul or even God is telling them that a vaccine could kill them. You never know. Some folks have died from the vaccines, which is incredibly sad.

That is why I believe vaccines should never be mandated. It should always be a choice.

What I am presenting here are just fragments of a complex discussion. To say, as the Pope seems to be, that doubt or hesitancy arises from ‘misinformation’ is just too simplistic. And it may even be dangerous for some.