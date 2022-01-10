The pontiff also strongly condemned anti-vaxxers during an address to diplomats.

“Under the guise of defending diversity,” a move by society to “cancel” people or situations “ends up canceling all sense of identity, with the risk of silencing positions that defend a respectful and balanced understanding of various sensibilities,” Francis said. Doing this causes “one-track thinking” that attempts “to deny history or, worse yet, to rewrite it in terms of present-day categories, whereas any historical situation must be interpreted in the light of a hermeneutics of that particular time, not that of today,” he said.

Source: Pope Francis Denounces ‘Cancel Culture,’ Says It Leaves No Room for Freedom of Expression

Opinion:

A Catholic website briefly mentioned this aspect of the Pope’s recent talk, along with a few other problematic areas. Had it been given more emphasis, I might have highlighted it earlier.

At any rate, I more or less agree with the Pope the issue of ‘cancel culture.’

However, I never really know if it is entirely the Pope talking or mostly a band of clever Vatican assistants waiting in the wings.

Do Popes write everything they say?

Again, we probably cannot know.