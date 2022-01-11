The word ideology has a fascinating history. Coined in 1796 by a French Enlightenment aristocrat, Antoine Destutt de Tracy, Tracy was actually imprisoned by the revolutionaries during the Reign of Terror when he came up with the concept.

For Tracy, ideology was a rational ‘science of ideas’ which he hoped would counteract the irrational impulses of the mob (by mob we mean the masses, of course, not organized crime).

I can really identify with this.

How many great insights have arisen from individuals thrust into difficult situations or ‘imprisonments’ of various kinds? We only have to think of Boethius, or more recently, Antonio Gramsci. Both of these thinkers did their best work in prison. But there are also psychological imprisonments where people suffer due to the arrogance and cruelty of others who, as human beings, really should know better—for example, a politically hostile professor who thwarts a student for no other reason than his or her own imbalanced jealousy, twisted sense of self-importance and paranoia.

Today, when we hear the word ideology it usually has a negative connotation, sort of like “spin” but on a grander scale.

Technically, however, ideology refers to a body of social, economic, or political ideas and beliefs informing a person, group, or nation. An ideology need not be seen as negative. In fact, many see the twin democratic-capitalist ideology as a tremendous plus, just as Xi and Putin try to convince their public that a strong (ruthless..?) authoritarian leader is the way to go.

History will ultimately decide, I suppose.

Social thinkers

Social critics often look at ideologies as deceptive sets of beliefs intentionally or perhaps unwittingly advanced by those with the social power to do so.

According to Karl Marx and, to some extent, Michel Foucault, the unwitting masses tend to reproduce ideologies to the point where they become aware of the shallow and deceptive character of a given ideology. How this new awareness translates into tangible change depends on the thinker. Marxists tend to envision grand-scale revolutions whereas postmoderns like Foucault favor micro-aggressions, localized struggles and ‘counterdiscourses’ of power.

Myself, I usually find the postmodern view more relevant. But with Covid, I am not ruling out the possibility of some kind of chaotic, revolutionary activity among the masses if things get really bad.

Religion

It has been argued that all religions contain ideological components. For instance, some see hatred for Jews in the New Testament account. And Hindus and Buddhists have not always seen eye to eye. The Hindu sage, Sankara, for instance, saw the Buddha as an evil avatar.

Clearly, there has often been ideological conflict within various world religions. However, to reduce the spiritual aspect of religion to mere ideology is probably a mistake or, at least, incomplete. I myself do not feel comfortable with certain religious paths because of the way they make me feel. It has nothing to do with a historical past but rather my numinous experience in the present.

Academia

Academic treatments of the idea of ideology are often complicated and quite frankly, not a great read. To me, some professors appeared radical and progressive as a naive young student in the 1980s. But from my current perspective, it seems the academic treatment of ideology is generally quite “safe.” Most academics toe the line just enough to keep getting their paychecks and thus ironically reproduce the very social structures they complain about in class.

That’s a cynical view, of course. And like any opinion, it is biased and incomplete. Another view says it is better to talk about the issues instead of entirely ignoring or denying their existence. And, as I say, social change need not be revolutionary but may, in fact, be gradual or subtle. So the university is not necessarily just a “finishing school” but may indeed help to spark young minds into positive action.

I still remember some of my better professors in this way.

