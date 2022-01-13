Recently I found myself in an engaging discussion with another blogger which involved, in part, the novel Twilight.

I had vaguely heard of it, but not being a huge fan of juvenile fiction or, for that matter, vampiric fiction, the book sort of passed under my radar.

Today I realize that the novel was pretty huge, mentioned at Wikipedia in the same paragraph as the Harry Potter series.

That’s big.

Mind you, I took zero interest in Harry Potter as well. And to this day find nothing in it for me. Twilight, however, is different… or seems different (I am only in Chapter Two as I write).

So far I see a pretty straightforward writing style that may not be too elegant but makes up for that with plenty of interpersonal insights.

A young woman (or girl depending on how you define this), Bella, moves to a new town and tries to fit in at her new school.

I must admit that some – actually quite a lot – of the high school scenes resonated with me. It was like I was back there at high school, remembering all the subtle joys, aggressions, inclusions, exclusions, and vexing institutional demands – to include a few nasty teachers – that young people were forced to deal with back in the day.

Myself being a pretty sensitive teen, I can honestly say that although the protagonist is female, I can identify with some of what she’s going through.

And isn’t that what good art does? It transcends narrow definitions of “what’s right” and reaches out to as large an audience as possible.

The book has been criticized for having an overly simplistic writing style, for being stylistically inconsistent, and for encouraging abusive relationships.

I need to read more before commenting further on that last point. In Chapter Two the connection between Bella and her love interest is just heating up.

But speaking for myself as an untutored fiction writer – like Stephenie Meyer also was when she first wrote this – I can say that some of the best works of art and literature do not always follow the status quo rules for “good art” or “good writing.”

The film 2001: A Space Odyssey comes to mind. Some critics had a field day with this in 1968 when it was first released. Where is the dialogue? Why is it so obscure? Is there any real plot to this? Why does it drag on so long? How are we supposed to understand that bizarre final segment and ambiguous ending?

And so on.

Today, of course, the film is widely regarded as a masterpiece, partly because it broke the rules. Even Pope John Paul II had it on his top 10 list of favorite films.

So I shall continue reading Twilight with an open mind, considering the critiques that it presents a damaging role model for young women and girls. But at the same time, I will stay open to the story resonating on other levels.

When a creator like Stephenie Meyer earns over $50 million from her work in just one year, it seems she must be on to something.