“I Have a Dream” is a public speech delivered by American civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. on August 28, 1963, in which he called for an end to racism in the United States. Delivered to over 250,000 civil rights supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington, the speech was a defining moment of the American Civil Rights Movement.”

Read more >> en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Have_a_Dream

Full text >> http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/world/americas/3170387.stm

Full audio >> archive.org/details/MLKDream

It’s MLK day and I thought I’d post a soundtrack (behind MLK’s famous 1963 public address) first posted 8 years ago. I was just learning about midi recording then, so it’s not my best musical work nor are the production techniques up to scratch. But what the heck, it was just sitting on SoundCloud as a private track. I just made it public again!

I love MLK’s idea that we should judge people not on the color of their skin but by the content of their character. That just says it all. It doesn’t mean pretending to like people because of the color of their skin. As the man himself said, it means judging them by their character regardless of the color of their skin.

Huge difference there, and I think a lot of folks overcompensate for previous historical discrimination(s) by turning a blind eye to the bad apples and unscrupulous operators of any skin color.

That will probably come back on them sooner or later because bad apples tend to take advantage of naiveté.

For a special bonus track, I’m also posting another tune from 8 years ago that sounded surprisingly good today. I’m glad I only moved these tracks to “private” instead of deleting them altogether.