Toronto gets hit with its first major storm this winter. It took me four shifts from morning to night to get the driveway clear. Now, sitting pretty with aching muscles, I thought I’d post this view from our side door.

Snowstorms are interesting. You can really tell a lot about people by how they behave. The nice people will chat, calling out across the street while the snobs and God-knows-what stay close to themselves and pretend they don’t see you.