Malware targeting Linux systems increased by 35% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Source: Linux-Targeted Malware Increased by 35% – Schneier on Security

Opinion:

If you have been following me for a while you might remember how I gleefully announced that I would solve the Windows 7 to 10 update issue by dual-booting Windows 7 and Lubuntu (a Linux distro).

I said that before actually trying it which was a mistake. First, it was not even possible to dual boot the two systems on my EUFI laptop. Second, I began to wonder if simply having an old Windows 7 on the hard drive, even if I only booted into it offline, might pose a security risk while online with Linux.

Now with the dramatic increase in malware for Linux, I have to admit that the free antivirus software available today for Linux doesn’t look too impressive. That is an uneducated guess from trying it out and reading a bit. I am not an expert in Linux or Windows.

Linux might have been a good thing before the criminals of this world decided to take advantage of it. Isn’t that the way criminals always work? They take advantage of people… from that basement hacker to the polished white-collar criminal. And they rationalize their activity in a variety of ways.

“I lost so much in the old country when the communists overtook us…” etc., etc., etc.

Some might be downright mad and yet do a good job of convincing young gullibles that they are not.

I guess that’s what they call psychopathy.

Now that many of us are online shopping due to Covid, it has become imperative to really think about online security. This isn’t just your Twitter password that could be up for grabs. It could be your life savings!