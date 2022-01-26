Since its founding in 2010, the campaign has committed over $121 million to mental health in Canada with over 1.3 billion interactions registered across various forms of media.[5][2] The campaign has become so successful that #BellLetsTalk became the #1 trending topic on Twitter in 2015, and in 2018, the respective #BellLetsTalk hashtag was the most used Canadian hashtag [of 2018] on Twitter.”[6][7] Although the program has received praise for being the first corporate campaign to acknowledge the stigma surrounding mental health, it has also been the subject of controversy for the alleged “corporatization of mental health”.

Opinion:

Today is Bell Let’s Talk day again.

It’s hard to know with these corporate drives what really drives them. Most people seem to think it’s a good idea but I have some reservations. Not so much with the cash that’s donated but with how it might reinforce certain biases within the realm of mental health.

So here’s my “talk” for this year. It’s in a recent comment I made in the context of scientism. Seems I cannot link directly to my comment so please scroll down past the “Opinion” part to the comments area. My comment comes after the one made by Laura’s Blog.

In a nutshell, I am suggesting a transpersonal alternative or perhaps supplement to the conventional psychiatric perspective, which I believe is somewhat inadequate as it stands today.

I have written on this topic since my undergraduate days. In undergrad and grad studies I was for the most part actively encouraged at various universities to pursue my research in this area. But I also encountered a disturbing rigidity with one dishonorable professor whom I have mentioned elsewhere.

It’s those bad apples who really can spoil the whole lot if left rotting in the barrel of our otherwise great social institutions.