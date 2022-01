It was -5°C and cooling when I went for this walk. Just warm enough to keep me from turning into an icicle! There is some wind which I will have to account for next time. Cup my hand? I’m not sure.

These aren’t the best or worse pics of me. But I’m starting to care less and less as age and the inevitable end of the line approach. Sounds morbid but it’s true. We don’t last forever down here.

We may last forever. But not down here!