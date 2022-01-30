Yesterday I posted a short piece saying I felt Elon Musk’s Neuralink was a bit “Frankensteinish.” Later, I realized this probably is the future and there is not much we can do about it.

I actually wrote a sci-fi story where two super-advanced hybrid organic-tech entities (cyborgs) in outer space battle it out in the distant future by reaching back through time, psychically influencing individuals in their relative past.

One cyborg is evil and the other good. So the battle is something of a time war. Someone like Hitler, for example, would be under the sway of the evil one whereas, Sir Winston Churchill would be influenced by the good cyborg.

I don’t present this as my vision of reality. My personal cosmology is a little more complex than that. But it’s an interesting idea to consider. I think some highly intuitive or ‘psychic’ people mistakenly assume that because they are psychic they can do whatever they please and not have to pay for their moral crimes.

And to be fair, Musk might simply be an agent of change who gets the ball rolling toward this kind of futuristic – yet arguably present – scenario.

My main objection to Neuralink is Musk’s use of monkeys. However, Musk is not the only one who uses monkeys for research.

A little truth we don’t hear about too often.