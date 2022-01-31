Recently I was contacted by Teresa Silverthorn who back in 2009 spoke on various topics at earthpages.org. This time around, she tells of an unusual encounter she had while working for the US military.

In her own words:

When I saw a rectangular object floating over the military base I was working for, I thought it was a plane.

With no wings.

My first thought was one of annoyance. I had been trying to get home when a white car pulled out in front of me and slowed me down to a snail’s pace. We both got to the last stoplight before I was free to leave the base when he stopped. I looked above the stoplight and saw something that looked like the deck of a large ocean liner, tipped upside down.

I would have left at that moment, but the man in front of me wouldn’t move forward. Instead, he started taking pictures of this stupid-looking-plane, that almost hit the barracks on the side of the road. I could have distracted him with my car horn, but I started feeling so much pressure in my ear, that I could hardly think straight.

The only thought I really had, at that time, was how much I was going to complain about allowing planes to hover that low over the base. We both had sat at that stoplight for far too long, waiting for the plane to finish meandering down the road.

The man in front of me finally let me pass, and I headed to the main gate to exit the base. Before I did, I saw that plane-with-no-wings hovering over the flight line. At this point, I could see above it, not just the underbelly which kept me sitting at the stoplight for far too long.

It had little buildings on top of it. Once again, reminding me of an ocean liner. It could have been cargo, but there appeared to be doors in each container. Either way, I didn’t care and just wanted to go home.

It took me a long time to report it to the military police. I wasn’t in the mood to be degraded, or questioned, so I put it off as long as I could. But, due to the signs all over the base stating that we should report all “suspicious activity,” I finally asked a police officer to meet me in my office.

He was very polite and listened to my report. I remember that he kept eye contact with me for the entire conversation. But, when I was finished, he looked down at the floor as if he was trying not to say anything that would insult me. At least, that’s what I thought at the time. When he finally spoke, his words shocked me.

Me: You don’t believe me, do you.

Him: Yes, Ma’am. I absolutely believe you. Ma’am, do you know why we have an Air Force in this country?

Me: No.

Him: Because of what you just told me. The Air Force was created because of this type of aircraft flying over the United States, back in the 1940s.

He told me to look at the brim of the high-level officers’ hats. The symbolism is there, for all to see.

Later, I did look closer at their hats. Sure enough. It was there. Just like he said.

The symbolism was there. For all to see.

© Teresa Silverthorn, 2022