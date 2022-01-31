Linux users on Tuesday got a major dose of bad news — a 12-year-old vulnerability in a system tool called Polkit gives attackers unfettered root privileges…

Source: Twelve-Year-Old Linux Vulnerability Discovered and Patched – Schneier on Security

Opinion:

I’m typing on a Linux machine right now. But I would never do anything involving highly sensitive data on one. Twelve years to get a patch is just not acceptable. And that’s why the world of freeware is fun but can only take you so far, IMO. With capitalism, users can demand better because they have paid for the product.

Remember how slow Windows 7 updates used to be? People complained and Microsoft fixed it. Complain to a Linux distro or freeware developer and your response – or lack of one – depends on the moral character of an individual or perhaps of a relative few.

With freeware, it’s anything goes, really. And that has its up and downsides.