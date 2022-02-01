I watch Tucker Carlson because he says things few others will say. And sometimes I find him humorous and certainly lively. But when he turns his sights to Canada, as he did last night, that’s when I realize just what a simplistic, secondhand mishmash of out-of-context garbage he can spew out.

Clearly, some backroom stooge hastily gathered a lot of headlines, one-liners and photos of Canada for Carlson to paste together in his own, ‘angry drunk’ style.

What particularly left me cold was his saying that Canada is a few years behind the US, along with his complete lack of understanding of what Canadian institutions and stores like Canadian Tire mean to people like myself who actually grew up in and love this country.

True, Canada is ‘behind’ in many ways. I mean, who was the first man on the Moon? Who dropped the first A-Bomb?

But for a relatively small country, population-wise, we have an amazing track record. Even a xenophobe like Carlson could see that if he just clicked here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Canadian_inventions_and_discoveries

He won’t, however. He’s too busy figuring out who next to insult on the basis of their “weird teeth” or some other irrelevant, insular observation.