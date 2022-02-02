From tin foil hats to Bible thumpin’ maniacs, we’ve all encountered people who at first seem sane but once you get talking to them, you start to think, Hmm, there’s something wrong here.

Mind you, it is perhaps always a biased judgment on our part. Does anybody know for sure if tin foil hats work or if God created the world in seven days? Probably not. But for me, I’m happy to say” I doubt it” in either case.

Over the years I have met quite a few alleged mystics and holy persons in North America and Asia.* Some impressed me for a while, others turned me off right from the get-go. A third type I didn’t admire at first but learned to appreciate as I grew older. And yet another bunch fooled me for a while but turned out to be total snakes.

Here’s a very rough and tentative list of things to watch out for — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Good

Willing to admit uncertainty and ask questions

General humility and not wanting to shine

Helpful without making a career out of being a “helper”

Work in the background not necessarily in the spotlight

Educated in the sense that they understand various critical perspectives on scripture, society, religion, the arts and science

Suggest their opinions rather than forcefully dictate their alleged “truth”

Psychologically mature and not manipulative, controlling, or overly reactive

Willing to admit that something greater and higher than their particular perspective could exist, even if they don’t think so right now

Understand that pretty much everything comes down to belief, even if they had some earthshattering experience (or experiences) that seemed infallible

Realize that any perceived “patterns,” premonitions,” “synchronicities” and so on do not make them special and better than others and do not give them a free pass to be morally abusive

Appreciate that had they made different choices in life, they might have encountered a different series of “patterns,” “premonitions,” “synchronicities,” and so on

Willing to learn from and be indirectly or directly assisted by other people

Have empathy and care about others

Concerned with basic ethics; that is, right and wrong

Behave in a way that strives to conform to a healthy sense of ethics

Always questioning – “Is this what God wants?”

The Bad and the Ugly

We could almost put a “NOT” in front of most of the above bullet points to get the bad and the ugly.

But generally, let me say that the seeker with a proverbial loose screw generally is not a seeker at all. For them, they have it all figured out. And guess what? Their way of seeing things is the only way.

You must believe in reincarnation because it’s “logical.” Or you must reject homosexuality and accept that women are secondary to men because the Old Testament says so.

I much prefer to say, “Let God be the judge.”

Hmm. But am I not making a kind of ‘judgment’ here? Am I not saying that some folks are on the right track and others have a loose screw?

It could appear that way. But this whole page is just a suggestion. I am not saying that anything here is 100% applicable or infallible.

Having said this, I’ll just add a few more bullet points to illustrate what I see as some of the downsides of a warped spirituality.

Angry and authoritarian

Dictatorial

Bad ethics

Inflexible

Sexist

Manipulative, controlling

Reactive and scheming

Overly cynical, may repeatedly say things like “It’s hopeless…”

Now folks, I know I have moments where I get fed up with the world and can get a bit cynical. But I always snap out of it pretty quick. Usually, a good nap reboots me to a better sense of balance and overall positivity.

I think any serious seeker will not let themselves get stuck in a lesser mindset for too long. They stay open. Open to God’s guidance and not their particular, pet theories.

* I should add those sensitive souls around the world whom I have encountered through the web. We haven’t met in person, per se, but if you are talking about spiritual communion with another, that’s arguably of secondary importance… and even debatable, depending on what we mean by “in person.”