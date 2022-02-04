Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is giving no sign he’s willing to negotiate with the protesters occupying Ottawa who are demanding either an end to all vaccine mandates or a change in government.

Source: Trudeau rules out negotiating with protesters, says military deployment ‘not in the cards’ | CBC News

Opinion:

The Storming of the Bastille?

The Hollywood versions of Louis XVI, the last French King before the frightening revolution, usually depict him as a superficial twit who doesn’t give a damn about the hardships of his subjects. Louis ignores the people’s pleas, they transform into an angry mob that storms a prison (The Bastille) and the rest is headless history.

Now, I don’t see our Canadian situation as quite that dramatic but I think Mr. Trudeau would do well to at least make an appearance with some trucker representatives. I’m sure Louis XVI never thought things would escalate as they did. And I imagine Mr. Trudeau feels the same way.

Thing is, you never can be sure with human beings. You think they are civil and the next moment they transform into something ugly. I’ve seen this happen with individuals and historically, with groups and crowds.

Mr. Trudeau needs to recognize that the veneer of civilization is not like the relatively stable Earth’s crust over a superheated core but more like a thin sheet of ice covering a seething reservoir of suppressed emotion and potential unrest.

I witnessed this during the Toronto Blackout of 2009. In just a few hours vandalism erupted and glass bus shelters were smashed, even in “good” neighborhoods.

My advice to Mr. Trudeau?

Don’t be an arrogant elitist like your French forerunner, Louis the XVI. Stop, look and listen to what these people have to say. Give them some respect and maybe they will respect you too.

Louis XVI in early adulthood by Joseph-Siffred Duplessis