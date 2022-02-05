Whether you call what’s happening in downtown Ottawa now a political demonstration or a well-organized siege, it’s clear the police were not prepared for it. What happens if it becomes a trend?

Source: Uncivil society: Ottawa’s vaccine protest could be a sign of things to come | CBC Radio

Opinion:

To paraphrase FOX News anchor Jesse Watters, Canada is one of the nicest, most polite countries in the world. So if they get upset, you know something is really wrong!

Nicely put, Jesse.

It’s interesting how Canadian public opinion has shifted against the truckers. At least, public opinion as voiced through the media. What I have seen is mostly upper-class college kids, professors, and politicians with their wifi earbuds telling us that the truckers have a right to speak but are not too clear in their thinking nor ‘democratic’ in their activity.

Indigenous groups say that if it were them out there, they would have been arrested but the “white” truckers are not. The thing is, not all the truckers are white.

I think this standoff has a lot more to do with sheer power.

When you see all those trucks lining the streets, it’s like something out of a Hollywood flick. I can’t remember which particular fantasy film had living vehicles that talked, but there are a few. Now the fantasy has almost become a reality. These hybrid mechanical ‘beings’ have power. And they are obviously willing to use it by coming together in a unified front.

This is a class war, if anything. Truckers are the backbone of our society and apparently are sick and tired of being told what to do by whom they probably perceive as corrupt white-collar paper pushers.

That’s arguably the bottom line.

The question is, where do we go from here?

Mr. Trudeau cannot run and hide any longer. This is not a storm to simply blow over at the summer camp where he worked as a camp counselor. No, this is Prime Minister material and Mr. Trudeau doesn’t seem qualified to handle this in an expedient manner.

That is, he might be up the creek without a paddle.