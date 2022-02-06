Hey guys, here’s a Think Free article I wrote over 10 years ago. You can probably do better at Wikipedia or even Brittanica, but I don’t really want to ditch nor expand it. These points interested me most back then. Today I made some small edits, added some news and a Neil Young tune at bottom. Not perhaps the most memorable song from Neil Young’s discography but I always like to explore links among history, anthropology and pop culture. 😂

The Inca Empire began as a small kingdom of Quechua-speaking Indians in the central Andean highlands.

In the 11th-century, the Incas built a sacred capital at Cuzco, the City of the Sun, which would have been the South American equivalent of the Vatican. By the 15th century, the Inca empire had extended along the entire western region of South America into Bolivia.

The Incas had a complex system of roads, which were more like walkways, too steep and bumpy for wheeled vehicles. There existed an equally complex system of agriculture, apportioning different types of yield to different levels of hillside land.

An abundance of pottery has been found at archeological sites. Incas made jars to brew and drink beer and they ate off plates. They also had impressive aqueducts for drinking, bathing, and irrigation, along with an intricate system of knotted ropes (quipu) for keeping accurate records of agricultural stores.

While the Incas did not possess writing as we understand it, they used the complicated quipu system, which is only partially deciphered today. Some believe that the quipu follows a different type of logic than ours.

Incas placed a high value on cloth. More than a practical, economic or aesthetic commodity, cloth signified dignity and status to the point where soldiers refused to fight if not presented with adequate garments.

The Incas had an efficient messenger service consisting of a series of runners, not unlike the ancient Greeks. They had no money. Taxation was collected through mandatory agricultural labor on the King’s lands.

At the height of the empire, the Incas built massive gold-covered temples. They were conquered in the mid-16th century by the Spaniard, Francisco Pizzaro, and were subsequently Christianized.

Incas in the news:

If you know Neil Young’s work you’ll know this isn’t the first time he’s dabbled in some kind of UFO end-times prophecy!

Inca Queen

Neil Young

Once there was an Inca Queen

She gazed at her sundial

All around her workers raised

Golden idols to her smile

The waiting years weren’t hard to see

Behind the tears of Mercury.

She spoke of silver from the sky

And many floating safety boats

To pick them up when they would fly

Far above their dreams and hopes

And they a mountain city raised

Where their queen above the clouds

Could watch out.

Inca Queen has, Inca Queen has, Inca Queen has come

Inca Queen has, Inca Queen has, Inca Queen has come.

