Review for Episodes 1-3:

Not expecting too much, so far I’m pleasantly surprised with this series. I’d like to watch more but am sort of saturated right now. Seems with me, anyhow, there’s this sort of big-time timing as to when I do things. I may be interested in a book or a movie, but if the timing’s not right, it just doesn’t go in. And I’m feeling that with Soundbreaking.

Episode 3, about vocals in the studio, is particularly interesting. Did you know that some of those famous early recordings were done in a room about as big as a shoebox? Myself, I often feel cramped trying to create music in my bedroom. But now I realize I have no excuse. It can be done in a tight space. You just have to want it, I guess.

Is live music better than recorded or recorded better than live?

The Beatles, most people say, were the first to make the studio the gold standard with Sgt. Pepper (1967). In that album, the Fab Four and producer George Martin made songs that couldn’t be accurately reproduced on stage. Hence the birth of a new era in music.

Pink Floyd and others followed with some truly amazing works of art, none of which could be performed on stage.

But actually, that’s not quite true. Some bands did try, maybe a few years later, to recreate the complexity of their recordings with some on-stage electronic wizardry. They would sample or record with tape some bits too hard to recreate on the spot. But they always came up with some shoddy approximation of the vinyl album.

Sociologists talked ad nauseam about how lamentable it was that recorded music became the new standard over live performances. Glenn Gould and Yehudi Menuhin taped a famous and somewhat humorous debate on the topic in The Music of Man.

Myself, I still prefer a recording to a live show. Maybe I’m brainwashed but almost every live pop concert I’ve been to didn’t quite measure up. Also, I’m not a push and shove type of guy. I can become fully immersed in a work of art listening thru even a pair of cheap speakers. It’s all about having a bit of imagination to ‘take you there.’

What do you think? 😄