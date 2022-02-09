Hey guys, I am not in a typing mood this morning so composed this with Windows 10 speech dictation. Hence the conversational style. 😊

OK here’s an article actually two articles that I found interesting. Basically, they point to the question:

Are we becoming less free and is COVID the culprit?

The first article is about America. The second article deals with Canada.

I could go into a long and detailed commentary but for now, I would just like to say that our freedoms have always been under siege. We have never lived entirely free as individuals simply because we live in a herd of humans. And although that may sound funny, sometimes we do seem more like a herd of animals than a mature group of sentient beings.

Archaeologists tell us that even Neanderthals and Cro-magnons inflicted violence on each other. They suggest this by examining the bones and various wounds and holes which they feel were caused by a violent spear thrust or some other sharp weapon.

Throughout history, mankind has been fighting with mankind. And you may think fighting is not the same as losing our freedoms but actually, it is. Essentially the person wielding the big club whacks the person with the little club to keep them in line. No contemporary nation possesses much power within or beyond its boundaries if it does not have potential violence to back up its apparently legitimate claims.

So that’s it in a nutshell. Something to consider. In the meantime, I thought I would play this song by Uriah Heep. It’s a mellow song recorded by a group known for its heavy metal. I often find it interesting when a group does a tune somewhat out of character.

Circus

Uriah Heep

Walkin’ around this concrete garden

Viewing all in vain

Thinking why a dream

Is driving everyone insane

Then something will come

And make you feel

The master in control

Still you’re picking up

And screwing anyone

Who’s got a soul

