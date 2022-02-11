Europe’s leading international news channel. Its mission is to empower people to form their own opinion. Euronews is impartial with a diversity of viewpoints.

Ever since we got a smart TV I realized there’s a whole world of international news out there. International news outlets, I mean. For most, you don’t need a smart TV to access them. All you have to do is go to the website and click the “LIVE” link.

I’m not sure about other countries but in Canada, we pay a tremendous amount for telecommunications. We are fully wired for the latest tech but pay a disproportional amount to use it. I’m not sure if this is from sheer greed, lack of competition, or whether it has something to do with the relatively low population/users and large geographic spaces. Maybe a bit of all three. (Mr. Trudeau slapping on new taxes anywhere he can doesn’t help much either.)

These days you pretty much have to pay extra for a variety of specialty channels to get what essentially used to be under the hood of a single cable subscription. It’s like there’s this cynical marketing – distribution scheme:

Put Top Show A on network A, along with a bunch of really bad junk

And put Top Show B on network B, along with a bunch of junk

Same with Top Show C and network C

Next, charge the people extra fees for each of those extra networks so they can watch shows A, B and C – or shows with similar production values – that they used to enjoy with just a single, low fee.

Frankly, I am surprised most people don’t see through this horizontally linked corporate grasping.

Back in the day TV channels took pride in offering great programs for no extra cost. ABC’s Roots comes to mind but there were many others. Columbo was on NBC with no additional cost. CBS had M*A*S*H. Before that, NBC and then CBS ran Get Smart. Meanwhile, Star Trek aired on NBC so all you needed was a pair of bunny ears to see aliens in your living room! 🤣

But seriously, I could go on. Before specialty channels, we had quality programming for no extra fee. But the world has changed, not necessarily for the better, IMO.

Maybe it’s time for a virtual “Freedom Convoy.” Not sure how that would happen but something’s got to give.