It’s the weekend when I usually like to kick back for a few and take in some new sounds. Here’s a Swedish jazzer I’ve just recently discovered but who is quite established worldwide.

On first listen a week or two ago at Naxos Jazz, I felt the entire album was good but not outstanding. Sort of like “clinically correct” jazz but lacking that essential spark that makes say, a classic Earth Wind and Fire track so delightful.

Today I gave the title track “Get Serious, Get A Job” a second chance and liked it even more than the first time. It’s funny. A clever title always helps.

What do you think? Top-notch? Good? Just okay?

Compare to…

And maybe…

Enjoy your ‘funky’ Saturday, folks! 🤣