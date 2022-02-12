Street preacher Solomon Ikhuiwu arrived in Ottawa on the first day of the “Freedom Convoy” protest saying God called him to the capital to spread the Gospel.

Source: Honk if you love Jesus — Why so many Evangelical Christians have joined the ‘Freedom Convoy’ | Ottawa Citizen

Opinion:

Mocking a religious group in the very title of an article. Just recently someone took a lot of heat for using the ‘wrong words’ in the title of a piece about Islam. The backlash was incredible. But when Christianity is mocked in the title, nobody says a word.

Why is that?

If you read this piece, Islamic and Jewish religions are handled very carefully. But with Christianity, again, a typical secular Canadian ‘jest’ is in plain sight at the top of the page.

Any writer worth his or her salt knows that the title sets the tone for the entire article. It’s like a label that either gives a lift to or heaps scorn upon the subject matter.

If you grew up in or have spent any reasonable amount of time in Canada, you will understand the meaning of this disrespectful insult. You will probably even hear the cynical tone that usually goes with Canadian Christian bashing.

Again, I ask:

Why is this kind of insult to a Christian religious group okay when people get in deep trouble in Canada for not handling other religious groups with kid gloves?