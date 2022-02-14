COVID-19 policies eroded liberty and many people want it back.

Source: Canada’s Freedom Convoy Embodies Fatigue with Pandemic Authoritarianism

Opinion:

Not to belabor the point but this pretty much says what I said when this story first broke. And the author is correct, Trudeau pulled a sneaky political trick by calling out in televised parliament – correct me if I’m wrong – a single instance of a swastika and just one guy carrying a Confederate flag.

When I heard Trudeau beating on that drum I knew what he was doing. Demonizing an entire group on the basis of two anomalies.