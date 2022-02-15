Hey guys, here’s a little something that has been sitting on my HD for a couple of weeks. Every now and then I made slight changes but have been waiting for some kind of inspiration to finish it. Hasn’t happened yet. I’m thinking a voiceover or using it as a podcast intro.

Thing is, I have become discouraged with ‘changing the world’ so really have little to say these days. That may change but in the meantime, if anyone wants to collab with an original poem, an interesting vocal, fx track or something like that, please don’t hesitate to contact me. If interested, I’d prefer a voice track that’s clear and without persistent background noises. I can do wonders with a vocal but not if a dishwasher is running behind it! 😅