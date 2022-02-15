Turning on the TV this morning I expected to see on-site reporters updating the ‘Freedom Convoy’ situation. But oh no, it’s all about Russian doping, a high school shooting, and other stories. True, there were a few small text words about Trudeau’s Emergency Act giving the police more powers. But isn’t it ironic how when things begin to get ugly, the cameras in Canada just disappear? (At least for now. I’ll update if it changes.)

Reminds me a bit of the Vietnam War. Although Canada wasn’t directly involved, I didn’t really see anything about it until the film Apocalypse Now, which was a fictional representation.