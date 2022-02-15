Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/Showerthoughts…

The great thing about the web is you can test things out and if you go a bit too far, usually pull what you have posted.

It wasn’t like that in the old days.

I remember calling up a professor after submitting an essay about psycho-social biases, power and worldwide spirituality. One of my endnotes wasn’t quite grammatically complete or something like that.

Turns out it didn’t make a whit of difference and to this day I am not sure the professor even read what I wrote. If s/he did, then I guess s/he was too incompetent and/or brainwashed by their own authoritarianism to understand what I said…