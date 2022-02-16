Ian Kidd exposes the errors of the science fundamentalists.

Source: Doing Away With Scientism | Issue 102 | Philosophy Now

Opinion:

From Climate Change to Covid 19, politicians usually claim to “follow the science” which arguably is just as much a political as a scientific claim.

Even Rudy Giuliani knew that science is about competing theories. And while some thinkers see science as resolving those competitive debates over time in a kind of progressive march toward “truth,” others like myself would say that one theory merely replaces another as the dominant paradigm. The newer theory may seem to work better and be more predictive but it is always partial and not the full truth.

The above article points out two main types of scientism:

Where one believes science is able to give us all the answers Where we have shoddy science posing as good science

These really are two different ideas—related perhaps but different.

Anyone interested in thinking about how science as a human activity may be abused by ideologues, fundamentalists, and opportunists – not to overlook criminal operators and spies – should check out this link:

