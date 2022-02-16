Okay, this is not really synchronicity but I remember a song by David Bowie where he sings, “Bring me the Disco King, dead or alive…” And David Bowie and now Bappi Lahiri each die at age 69.

In numerology, the number 69 doesn’t just have the usual sexual (some might say perverted) meaning but on another level, 69 symbolizes a personal union with God. So “Bring me the Disco King” could be interpreted as Bowie foretelling some higher power calling someone special – like himself or Lahiri – to Divine Union… dead or alive. Or maybe I should say, dead and alive.

Definitely stretching it in terms of “synchronicities.” But I thought it was an interesting coincidence that both Bowie and Lahiri – two huge stars and no strangers to disco – enter the next world at age 69.

Lahiri indeed was massive in India. I purchased this tape (above) from a music store in Santiniketan, W. Bengal where I completed my Master’s Degree in Comparative Religion in the late 1980s.

It was a great time, I met some super nice people, and even though some of the old school crowd frowned upon Bengali and Hindi pop, I always thought it was superb. With limited equipment, these Indian composers and producers came up with musical syntheses more melodic and interesting than much of what was coming out of the West at that time.

The tune “Zindagi Meri Dance” and several others from this album were popular in India just before Bollywood became a phenomenon in the West.

Enjoy the afterlife, Bappi Lahiri!