Bear with me folks. I’m a kid again, sitting in my elder sister’s room in the top floor of our old house. I’m all alone, flipping through her records, which really are family records because other sibs have been buying stuff too. And it’s all there for me to explore.

I come across this weird and slightly scary-looking album. The cover alone is enough for me to want to give it a spin. Suddenly I hear it. I hear the genius of this tune. I hear the future or rather predictions of a future where things have gone completely haywire. Up is down, down is up, and it’s all so frighteningly distorted.

The weirdest thing is that this dark and twisted prophecy seems to have come true. Our leaders have proved to be hypocrites, cowards, and bullies, always siding with, bending to, or turning a blind eye to the whims of a questionable band of ‘elites’ – what some might call the ‘criminal class’ – while utterly destroying more or less law-abiding blue-collar citizens for a one-time offense.

It’s shocking and disgraceful. And I can truly say this is a dark day for Canada, brought on by petty politicians – backed by obsequious academics and media pundits – who would rather ruin hard-working people’s lives than admit they were wrong by not just talking with these essential workers from the get-go.

Again, I am utterly amazed at how quickly our country has fallen into a darkness only hitherto witnessed in faraway lands.

The level of falsehood and hypocrisy appears to have reached some kind of tipping point or, perhaps even worse, a critical mass ready to unleash all sorts of unsavory repercussions across this land and beyond.

Don’t blame it on the rain. Blame it on the 21st Century Schizoid Man.