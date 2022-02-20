Hey guys, I haven’t forgotten about migrating Think Free from its old domain to earthpages.org. This is just a short piece that was next in line. Think Free originally took a dictionary form. I began writing it around the time I graduated from the University of Ottawa. I had hoped to get it published as a book but once Wikipedia took off, I felt it would be better to post Think Free online. I wanted to make it different from Wikipedia by not trying to appear objective, which except perhaps with direct revelation, is IMO nearly impossible. In some articles like the following, however, I refrained from overtly interpreting. That does not make the following objective by any stretch of the imagination. What we include and omit is also a kind of bias, n’est-ce pas?

In Islam, an Imam is the leader of a religious devotional ceremony held in a mosque. Unlike priests, Imams are not ordained. They may be any male from the community, providing they are deemed trustworthy and of high social status. Larger mosques, however, often retain a regular, paid Imam.

Historically, the Imam also refers to charismatic leaders of the Shi’ite group. The term can also signify a prominent community leader, equal in status to a caliph, and usually a theologian.

