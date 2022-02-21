DJ-mixed flow of modern & classic rock, world music, electronica, and more – in ultra HiFi sound, with HD slideshow. No fees, subscriptions, or registration required.

Source: Radio Paradise

I discovered this last night through the amazing radio app, Shortwave. In the space of about half an hour, I found myself looking up various artists at Wikipedia.

If you listen through the RP website, you can stream lossless audio in flac format!

Flac are just as good as wav files but with smaller file size. Certain tags are removed, or something like that. I don’t really understand all the tech stuff. All I know is that flac rules, and I always try to stream it whenever possible. As one of my audiophile friends put it, I’m a “Flac-Man.” 😂