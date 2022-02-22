Revised with previous “likes” carried over to today.

Bear with me folks. I’m a kid again, sitting in my elder sister’s room in the top floor of our old house. I’m all alone, flipping through her records, which really are family records because other sibs have been buying stuff too. And it’s all there for me to explore.

I come across this weird and slightly scary-looking album. The cover alone is enough for me to want to give it a spin. Suddenly I hear it. I hear the genius of this tune. I hear the future or rather thematic allusions to a future where things have gone completely haywire. Up is down, down is up, and it’s all so frighteningly distorted.

The weirdest thing is that this dark and twisted opus seems in the most general sense to have come true. Hypocrisy, half-truths, authoritarianism, and violence seem to be more the norm than the exception.

They say there is nothing new under the sun. And historically speaking it is true that our world has always been a somewhat dangerous, unfair place. But as a species apparently evolving to a higher way of being, can we sit quietly and passively accept and allow such obvious incivilities to go unnoticed?