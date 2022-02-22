A new book offers a version of history in which we lived for thousands of years in large and complex societies without kings or cops

Source: Our ancient ancestors may have been more civilized than we are – Macleans.ca

Opinion:

Sex and violence: The dual recipe for ‘success’ in the popular TV and literature we see today.

Could the same biased recipe influence historians and our vision of history? Do we emphasize the ‘exciting’ aspects of history and downplay the peaceful and cooperative?

While this book may not be precise history – what history is? – its premise is thought-provoking:

Could we be devolving instead of evolving?

One thing’s for sure. This book is hot in Toronto!